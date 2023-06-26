Left Menu

Meeting of Oppn parties on June 23 was for unity but ended with accusations, says Scindia; mocks Lalu's marriage advice to Rahul

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-06-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 22:44 IST
Meeting of Oppn parties on June 23 was for unity but ended with accusations, says Scindia; mocks Lalu's marriage advice to Rahul
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the meeting of several opposition parties in Patna on June 23 was held in the name of unity but ended with each accusing the other.

Speaking to reporters at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the Civil Aviation Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod was determined to take India on the path of progress.

However, the opposition parties were only concerned about protecting their future, he added.

Asserting that the June 23 meeting in Bihar exposed a major rift between the ''commoners'' and the ''special'', Scindia said, ''All the opposition parties had arrived in this meeting to teach each other a lesson of unity, but they started accusing each other.'' ''I am confident Modi's leadership will create new history with the support of the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' Scindia said.

Taking a jibe at former Bihar chief minister and RJD leader Lalu Yadav asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married soon, Scindia said the June 23 meeting was probably organised only in order to give this advice to Gandhi.

Scindia termed Prime Minister Modi's visits to the United States of America and Egypt as historic and said they gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in areas like business, civil aviation, defence and Yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023