Trump son-in-law Kushner testified before grand jury probing ex-president - NYT
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 02:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 02:27 IST
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and multiple other witnesses have testified before a grand jury in recent weeks about the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
Kushner testified before the grand jury at a federal courthouse in Washington last month, where he is said to have maintained that it was his impression that Trump truly believed the 2020 election was stolen, the newspaper reported citing a person briefed on the matter.
