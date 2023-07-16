Left Menu

“Hathni Kund barrage is not reservoir”: Haryana Chief Engineer on Atishi’s comment

Satbir Singh Kadian, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation and Water Resource Haryana government, while talking to ANI said that Hathni Kund barrage is not a reservoir, barrage means to have the ability to change water direction.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 23:15 IST
Satbir Singh Kadian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Delhi minister Atishi alleged that BJP is 'conspiring' against the Delhi Government, Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation and Water Resource Haryana government on Sunday said that the AAP Government itself should see for the reason of floods like situation in the city. Satbir Singh Kadian, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation and Water Resource Haryana government, while talking to ANI said that Hathni Kund barrage is not a reservoir, barrage means to have the ability to change water direction.

"There is a lot of improvement in the water level of Yamuna, 55 thousand cusecs of stabilized water are coming within 24 hours...The peak flow that we received was about 3.60 lakh cusecs, due to which a flood-like situation arose in Delhi. But I do not understand that in 2019, we had seen 8.60 lakh cusecs of water passing through Delhi, but this time the dire situations that have been created are beyond my understanding and Delhi should see what is the reason for this...," Kadian added. The AAP Minister made headlines when she gave a controversial statement asking the Centre that even though in Delhi the water level was crossing the danger mark, not a single drop of water was diverted to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"From Hathni Kund, water goes to 3 places Delhi, Haryana and UP. Even though in Delhi the water level was crossing the danger mark, not a single drop of water was diverted to Haryana & UP, why? Was it because these 2 states are BJP ruled? BJP must answer...was this a conspiracy against people of Delhi?" she said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the finger-pointing is neither in the interest of humanity, state or the country.

"This blame game or finger-pointing is not good and is neither in the interest of humanity, nor state or the country," Khattar said while addressing a press conference here. He further said that the Haryana Government can never occur to anyone to cause harm to someone to protect itself.

"Only a narrow-minded person can do this," Khattar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

