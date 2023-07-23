Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 05:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 05:23 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says he will be fitted with pacemaker overnight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker overnight between Saturday and Sunday, he said in a video statement released by his office. "A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must receive a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight," Netanyahu said in the video. "I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors."

Netanyahu, 73, was standing in the video and smiling. He said his doctors assured him he would be discharged from the hospital "tomorrow afternoon." Justice Minister Yariv Levin will replace him during the procedure, Netanyahu's office said. Netanyahu will undergo the procedure at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, his office said. He had been hospitalised there overnight on July 15 for what he said was dehydration from holidaying at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

The hospital on July 16 confirmed its original diagnosis of dehydration and said additional tests involving a subcutaneous holter monitor had found Netanyahu to be "in complete cardiac health," though the device would allow his medical team to continue monitoring his health. Netanyahu faces a domestic crisis in his record sixth term as prime minister, with protests surging against his religious-nationalist coalition's push for judicial changes.

Netanyahu said in the video he would be discharged from hospital in time for a key vote scheduled to start at parliament on Sunday and last throughout Monday. Tens of thousands of Israelis marched to Jerusalem on Saturday

hoping to drum up support against the judicial overhaul and rallied outside parliament ahead of the vote on the bill that would limit some of the Supreme Court's powers. Critics fear the judicial changes aim to curb court independence by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption which he denies. Netanyahu says the reforms would balance out branches of government.

The furore has contributed to strains in relations with the United States, as have surging Israeli-Palestinian violence and progress in Iran's nuclear programme. Washington has urged Netanyahu to seek broad agreements over any judicial reforms. In his video, Netanyahu suggested that last minute agreements could be reached.

First elected to top office in 1996, Netanyahu has been both dynamic and polarising. He spearheaded a free-market revolution in Israel while showing distrust of internationally backed peacemaking with the Palestinians and world powers' negotiations to cap Iran's nuclear programme. In early October, a few weeks before winning a national election, Netanyahu fell ill during the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur and was briefly hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023