Karnataka Home Minister instructs officials to examine request to withdraw cases, BJP reacts sharply

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has asked officials to examine the request by a Congress MLA to withdraw cases against ''innocent'' youths and students, who were arrested under ''false cases'' in connection with protests and riots in Bengaluru's D J Halli and K G Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi among other places.

The Opposition BJP has sharply reacted to this and has accused the Congress government in the state of giving ''clean chit to the communal criminals of one community, and playing to the tune of Jihadists and PFI terrorists''.

Parameshwara has, in a July 19 note to Principal Secretary-Prisons, Civil Defence and Auxiliary Services (PCAS), Home Department, cited a request letter by Narasimharaja MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait in this regard.

''It has been requested that innocent youths and students have been arrested under false cases in connection with protests and riots in Bengaluru's D J Halli and K G Halli, Shivamogga, Hubballi and other places, and to withdraw cases in accordance with rules, after review. It is instructed to take necessary action in this regard after review,'' the Home Minister's note said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commenting on the issue said, ''it will be reviewed at the government level.'' Later speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, there is a procedure in place to withdraw cases, and such decisions cannot be taken by the Chief Minister or Home Minister immediately.

''There is a cabinet sub committee under the leadership of the Home Minister. Officials examining the request for withdrawal of cases, also pros and cons, will place a report before the sub committee, which will decide after a detailed review. It will then be placed before the main cabinet, which will deliberate in detail and decide and there are examples of cabinet rejecting the sub-committee decision,'' he said, adding that the veracity and legality of request will be thoroughly looked into before taking decisions. Hitting out at the government and the Home Minister, Karnataka BJP in a tweet said, ''It seems that @DrParameshwara is functioning hanging a board that they (government) will give a clean chit to the communal criminals of 'one' community! Is there anything more shameful than this? This letter proves that this government is playing to the tune of Jihadists and PFI terrorists. BJP will continue to fight against all kinds of anti-Hindu policies of #JihadiSarkara .'' Noting that D J Halli and K G Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi cases are serious as they were act of rioting against the police and the state, senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media that the Home Minister and the government's move makes it clear that they are giving shelter to those who rioted against the state. ''NIA has taken over the D J Halli and K G Halli riots case, there were evidences about Popular Front of India's involvement in it, also a charge sheet has been filed'', he said. ''Arrests were made based on video evidence. I warn the government against any move to withdraw cases. Government should not budge to any pressure. CM should take a clear stand against such cases involving anti national elements. As these forces have helped this government to come to power, it seems to be working under their obligation.'' Observing that the Karnataka High Court had termed the DJ Halli riots as an ''Act of Terror'' in which the rioters set the Police Station on fire, while Policemen were injured, and the then Congress Dalit MLA's house was set on fire, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in a tweet said, ''in Hubli (Hubballi), ''Shantidoots'' had attacked the temple and police station. In Shimoga (Shivamogga), a mob attacked Hindu shops and killed innocent Hindu activists.'' ''Now Home Minister Parameshwara directs Secretary- Home to withdraw cases against these goons. DGP Karnataka don't term D J Halli and K G Halli riots as ''Prank''. Being commander of the Police force don't forget your men in uniform were attacked,'' he added.

Three people were killed and over 50 injured in the riots that erupted in D J Halli and K G Halli, allegedly due to a derogatory social media post by a relative of the then Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy in August 2020.

The MLA’s house and the KG Halli police station were torched in the riots.

Some communal incidents had resulted in violent protests in Shivamogga, Hubballi and few other places in the state during the previous BJP rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)