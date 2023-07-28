Left Menu

Biden says Republican party is 'undermining' the nation's military

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 05:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 05:52 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday accused the Republican party of "undermining the U.S. military" by allowing U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville to block more than 300 U.S. military appointments over the Pentagon's abortion policy.

Republican Tuberville, a social conservative from Alabama, began blocking confirmations to senior Pentagon posts in March to protest a Defense Department policy enacted last year that provides paid leave and reimburses costs for service members who travel to get an abortion. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

