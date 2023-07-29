Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi leaves hospital after week-long wellness treatment in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 29-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Alwar on Monday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday completed his Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala here and left for Delhi.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said his stay at the hospital was a rejuvenating experience.

He thanked the doctors and staff for the ''love and care'' they shared for him.

''My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team of doctors and other staff, for the love and care they shared with me these past few days,'' he posted on Facebook with a picture.

On July 25, Gandhi attended a condolence meeting at Malappuram, organised by the Congress party in memory of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Last Wednesday, he offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on the premises of Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi had also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute. In a Facebook post, Gandhi had said that he thoroughly enjoyed the enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier.'' He had said that each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

