Nepal's Constitutional Council recommends B P Shrestha as new chief justice

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:07 IST
Nepal's Constitutional Council on Thursday recommended the name of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha as the new Chief Justice.

A meeting of the council on Thursday unanimously recommended 63-year-old Shrestha's name.

Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina told the media that the meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" recommended the name of Shrestha as the new Chief Justice.

Timilsina is a member of the Constitutional Council.

Incumbent Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki will retire on Saturday.

Shrestha will assume the post after his name is endorsed by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee. He assumed the position of judge at the Supreme Court of Nepal on August 1, 2016.

Shrestha will lead the judiciary as an acting chief justice starting August 6 until the appointment of the chief justice by the President.

