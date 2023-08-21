Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Greece on Monday

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy will visit Athens on Monday and meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 1510 GMT (6.10 p.m.), the prime minister's office said.

After meeting Mitsotakis, the two leaders will make statements to the press, his office said. Zelenskiy will then attend an informal dinner hosted by Mitsotakis of Western Balkan leaders, which European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will also join.

