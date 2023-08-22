Left Menu

Deputy NSA meets South Korean foreign minister in Seoul, both vow to strengthen ties

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri on Tuesday called on South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul as they agreed that critical and emerging technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations, sources said.During the meeting, Foreign Minister Park said that President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking forward to his first visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:02 IST
Deputy NSA meets South Korean foreign minister in Seoul, both vow to strengthen ties
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri on Tuesday called on South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul as they agreed that critical and emerging technologies is an area where both countries can enhance collaborations, sources said.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Park said that President Yoon Suk Yeol is looking forward to his first visit to India to participate in the G20 Summit in September and the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said. Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Misri is in Seoul for the fourth India-Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue at the Deputy NSA-level.

The two sides reiterated the strong desire to further strengthen and enhance the multi-faceted bilateral relations, the sources said. Deputy NSA Misri also met South Korea's Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Eom Donghwan. Both reiterated defence cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of enhancing defence technology, equipment and industry cooperation, the sources said.

Misri invited South Korean companies to invest in the dedicated defence corridors in India. Indian defence companies will participate in ADEX (International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition) in October 2023 in Seoul. Both sides agreed to convene the 5th Steering Committee Meeting between DRDO and DAPA at the earliest to discuss new areas of collaboration in defence technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023