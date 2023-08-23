Left Menu

In veiled swipe, Goa governor questions Kerala assembly's resolution against Centre's UCC move

There is discrimination based on sex which is not allowed in the Constitution.Without taking any name, Pillai said recently a legislative assembly unanimously passed a resolution which is their right.I am not mentioning the name.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:59 IST
In veiled swipe, Goa governor questions Kerala assembly's resolution against Centre's UCC move
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday appeared questioning the resolution adopted recently by the Kerala assembly that decided to request the Central government to refrain from implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Pillai was addressing a special session of the Goa legislative assembly in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Pointing out that the President had praised Goa for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Pillai said, "In other states, the daughter is entitled to one-third of property of her father and while two-thirds goes to male (son). Where is the gender justice? There is discrimination based on sex which is not allowed in the Constitution''.

Without taking any name, Pillai said recently a legislative assembly unanimously passed a resolution which is their right.

''I am not mentioning the name. If I mention it, the shame will come to me also as I am from that state. Of course, they can express their opinion. Everybody has the right to express their opinion on that particular subject (including) any provision in the Constitution including Article 44, I am not against that. But can an assembly pass a resolution saying no to implement it (UCC)?" the governor asked.

''To what extent our legislature is going? I am not mentioning the name,'' he added.

Article 44 of the Constitution states that "The State shall endeavour to secure the citizen a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India".

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, on Tuesday, hailed the ''common civil code'' in the coastal state, saying that it was a matter of pride for the state and a good example for the country.

The governor also said three pillars of democracy should maintain the Laxman rekha (boundary).

"As governor, I don't want to say anything about that. Can any wing (pillar) violate the Laxman rekha proposed through the Constitution laid by our forefathers?" ''If you go through the Indian constitution, our assembly never anticipated the onslaught of one wing over the other. That is why if there is a clear violation, no remedies are suggested in our Constitution," Pillai added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023