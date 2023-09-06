“This has not happened till now”: JD(U) chief seeks agenda of special session of Parliament

Janata Dal (United) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday called upon the ruling BJP-led coalition to spell out the agenda for the five-day Special Session of Parliament and said it has never happened that agenda of such session is not known. Talking to the reporters here, the JD (U) chief said that this has never happened that the agenda is not clear before any Special Session.

"They should tell the agenda of the Special Session...This has not happened till now that a Special Session is called and there is no clear agenda on what is going to be discussed...They are trying to end democracy..." the JD-U leader alleged. The Special Session of Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the issues the opposition would seek to raise in the Parliament. "I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business," the Congress leader said.

"We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues," she added. (ANI)

