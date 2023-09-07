Left Menu

Hillary Clinton returns to the White House for arts ceremony

Clinton, a former presidential candidate, senator and first lady, will appear at a celebration for Praemium Imperiale Laureates, recipients of a global arts prize by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts. "The Praemium Imperiale Laureates were first celebrated at the White House by President (Bill) Clinton and Mrs. Clinton in 1994," the White House said. Clinton, a Democrat, was the first woman to be a major party's presidential nominee in 2016.

