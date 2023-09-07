Mexico's ruling party declares Claudia Sheinbaum 2024 presidential candidate
Mexico's ruling party on Wednesday said former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will be its 2024 presidential candidate, putting her in pole position to win the June 2 election and become the country's first woman president.
Sheinbaum, 61, is a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and recent voter surveys had made her strong favorite to win the national poll of contenders organized by the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA).
