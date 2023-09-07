Left Menu

Nigeria opposition to appeal verdict upholding Tinubu presidential win

The ruling followed a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country, where no legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. Obi's lawyer Livy Uzoukwu told reporters his team would read the full judgment and make an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:34 IST
Nigeria opposition to appeal verdict upholding Tinubu presidential win
Bola Tinubu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's main opposition candidates will appeal a tribunal ruling that affirmed Bola Tinubu's victory in a disputed presidential election in February that they claim was marred by irregularities, their lawyers said. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Labour Party's Peter Obi, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to cancel the election, alleging everything from vote fraud to failure by the electoral agency to post results electronically. They wanted Tinubu to be disqualified.

But the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday dismissed their petitions point-by-point in a judgment that lasted more than 11 hours. The ruling followed a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country, where no legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

Obi's lawyer Livy Uzoukwu told reporters his team would read the full judgment and make an appeal at the Supreme Court. "We have the firm instruction of our client to challenge the judgment on appeal. Once we have it (judgment) we will swing into action," he said.

Atiku's lead counsel, Chris Uche said "we have not received justice" and would also file an appeal, adding "the struggle continues." An appeal at the Supreme Court should be filed within 14 days from the date of the tribunal ruling. The apex court then has 60 days to hear the case and make its ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023