Mamata announces salary hike for MLAsKolkata'

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal. The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:07 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal. Banerjee, who made the announcement in the house, said there will, however, be no revision in the salary of the chief minister as she has not been drawing any salary for a long time. ''The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is very less compared to that of other states. So it has been decided that their salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000 per month, '' she said. Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of the lawmakers after the hike including all allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.

