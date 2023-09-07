Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:23 IST
A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma reflect INDIA bloc's mental bankruptcy, Hinduphobia: BJP
The BJP on Thursday described DMK leader A Raja's remarks against Sanatan Dharma as ''outrageous and vitriolic'' and slammed the opposition parties, saying Raja's comments reflect the INDIA bloc's ''mental bankruptcy'' and ''deep-rooted Hinduphobia''.

''Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character,'' Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

His reaction came after Raja reportedly said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases, such as AIDS and leprosy, that have a social stigma attached to them.

Reacting sharply to the DMK leader's remarks, Pradhan said, ''Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatan Dharma, this time by ... A Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc.'' He said the country is watching how the Congress and its ''friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat''. Let these ''hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth'', Pradhan added.

