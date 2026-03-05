Left Menu

Sanatana Dharma: An Indestructible Legacy of Faith and Civilisation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the enduring nature of Sanatana Dharma at the inauguration of the Rajagopuram at the Sri Veerabhadreshwar Temple. Highlighting India's civilizational continuity, he spoke on the spiritual, educational, and cultural significance of the Veera-Shaiva Lingayat tradition in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:16 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, during his address at the Rajagopuram inauguration of the Sri Veerabhadreshwar Temple, asserted the unyielding essence of Sanatana Dharma. He described the event as a spiritual resurgence, connecting it to India's vast civilizational journey from the Indus Valley to Kanyakumari.

Radhakrishnan emphasized that Hindu practices extend beyond rituals, embodying a way of life reflected in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' He highlighted the Veera-Shaiva Lingayat tradition's role in promoting spiritual and social upliftment in Karnataka and Maharashtra through its maths and temples.

Paying homage to Lingayat leader Shiva Yogi Shri Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji, Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of harmonizing progress with heritage preservation, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision. He praised the efforts in preserving cultural ethos through infrastructure like the Rajagopuram.

