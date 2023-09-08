Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Vice President Harris dismisses Biden age concerns, but ready to be president

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed questions about President Joe Biden's age on Friday, telling a television interviewer she is prepared to be commander in chief, but that it won't be necessary. "Joe Biden is going to be just fine," Harris said, when asked about concerns that Biden is too old to run again.

Georgia prosecutor in Trump case accuses Republican lawmaker of interference - newspaper

The Georgia prosecutor in U.S. President Donald Trump's case has accused a Republican congressman of interfering in a state criminal matter, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday. Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, made the allegation in a letter to Representative Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally who heads the U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee, the newspaper reported.

'That 70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women who on Thursday said that the Church of Scientology sought to protect the actor and intimidate them into silence. The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro TV comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in May in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

China suspected of using AI on social media to sway US voters, Microsoft says

Microsoft researchers said on Thursday they found what they believe is a network of fake, Chinese-controlled social media accounts seeking to influence U.S. voters by using artificial intelligence. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said that accusations of China using AI to create fake social media accounts were "full of prejudice and malicious speculation" and that China advocates for the safe use of AI.

French billionaire Pinault seals deal for Hollywood agency CAA

French luxury goods billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has reached an agreement for a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency (CAA), adding Hollywood's premiere talent agency to his family empire which spans fashion, wine and contemporary art, parties involved said on Tuesday. Financial details of the deal, in which his family holding company Artemis will buy the financial stake belonging to private equity firm TPG, were not provided.

Court grants temporary stay allowing Texas to keep Rio Grande barriers in place

A U.S. Appeals Court on Thursday granted a temporary stay allowing Texas to keep in place floating buoys installed in the middle of the Rio Grande to block migrants from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as court proceedings move forward, a court filing showed. A U.S. judge had ordered Texas on Wednesday to move the floating buoys in what was seen as a tentative win for President Joe Biden, whose administration sued the state.

Former Trump adviser Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty on Thursday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee that investigated the 2021 attack on the Capitol. A 12-member jury convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt after he refused to testify or turn over documents to the Democratic-led House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by Trump supporters and broader attempts by Trump, a Republican, to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

Category 4 Hurricane Lee 'rapidly strengthening' across Caribbean

Hurricane Lee has intensified to a Category 4 storm and is "rapidly strengthening" as it churns through the Caribbean on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. In Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has pre-deployed assets and is coordinating with local officials ahead of the storm, the Biden administration said.

US showdown over Ukraine aid looms as counteroffensive grinds on

President Joe Biden's latest request for Ukraine assistance faced new hurdles in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as factions of Republicans argued over federal spending ahead of a possible October government shutdown. Last month, Biden asked Congress to approve $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs and $16 billion in disaster relief, testing the country's willingness to keep supporting Ukraine during its counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

Donald Trump may seek to move Georgia election case to federal court

Donald Trump may seek to move the Georgia criminal case in which he is accused of conspiring to overturn his 2020 U.S. election loss from state to federal court - a potentially more favorable venue for the former president, his lawyer said in a court filing on Thursday. Several of Trump's 18 co-defendants, including his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, have filed petitions to move their cases to federal court since being charged last month following an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)