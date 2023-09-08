Australia PM says new strategic partnership to strengthen ties with Philippines
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday a new strategic partnership his country will sign with the Philippines will strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Albanese spoke during a bilateral meeting with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who said the Philippines and Australia's close relationship was "terribly important."
