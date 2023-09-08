Left Menu

"Doing what Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts": Lalu Prasad Yadav on reservation row

"Yes, they are opposing it (reservation). What Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts is what is being done by Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Bunch of Thoughts speaks against reservation, they said it here too," Lalu Prasad Yadav said

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI).
Amid the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat backing "reservations", Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS chief are doing what "Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts". "Yes, they are opposing it (reservation). What Golwalkar wrote in Bunch of Thoughts is what is being done by Modi and Mohan Bhagwat. Bunch of Thoughts speaks against reservation, they said it here too," Lalu Prasad Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

MS Golwalkar was the second RSS chief and is regarded as one of the ideologues of the RSS by his followers. Bunch of Thoughts is a compilation of his speeches. Earlier on Wednesday, Mohan Bhagwat said that the RSS gives complete support to the reservations provided in the Constitution. Bhagwat's statement came amid the reservation row in Maharashtra where some protesters demanding reservation were lathi-charged by the police.

"We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, which continued for almost 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be done. Reservations are one of them. Reservations should continue till there is such discrimination. The Sangh gives complete support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," the RSS chief said during an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Last week a clash broke out in Maharashtra's Jalna between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters. (ANI)

