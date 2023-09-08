Left Menu

Home guard who set himself on fire in Hyderabad dies, opposition dubs it 'murder' by BRS govt

The opposition in the state took the government to task over the death of the home guard, Ravinder.Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy said harassment by higher officials led to the attempted suicide and death, while state BJP president G Kishan Reddy termed it a murder committed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.Ravinder, who had gone to the Home Guard Commandants office at Goshamahal here on Tuesday, set himself on fire.

Home guard who set himself on fire in Hyderabad dies, opposition dubs it 'murder' by BRS govt
A traffic home guard, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after setting himself on fire a few days ago, died on Friday, police said. The opposition in the state took the government to task over the death of the home guard, Ravinder.

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy said harassment by higher officials led to the attempted suicide and death, while state BJP president G Kishan Reddy termed it a ''murder'' committed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government.

Ravinder, who had gone to the Home Guard Commandant's office at Goshamahal here on Tuesday, set himself on fire. Police were informed by passersby and shifted him to a state-run hospital. He suffered over 50 per cent burns and was later admitted in another hospital in the city.

Ravinder's wife told reporters that her husband had called her over the phone on Tuesday informing her that two senior police officials -- an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable working at the commandant's office -- had ''ill-treated'' him when he had gone there.

She demanded action against the ASI and the constable.

Asked about reports that the home guard went to the office to enquire about alleged delay in his salary, police said it was not related to salary. Kishan Reddy, who is also a union minister, on Thursday paid a visit to Ravinder, who was receiving treatment at the time. Later, speaking to reporters he said, the BRS government in Telangana failed to fulfil the promises made and assurances given to home guards with regard to improving their working conditions.

He appealed to home guards not to resort to such extreme steps. Revanth Reddy alleged "This is not a suicide but a murder committed by the state government." The state government is not in position to pay salaries on time to home guards and other employees. The payment for home guards has been pending for the past five months, Reddy charged. He demanded stern action against the officials allegedly responsible for Ravinder's death and a government job and Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased.

