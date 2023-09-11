Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin, Kim may meet one-on-one if needed - RIA

Updated: 11-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:18 IST
Kremlin: Putin, Kim may meet one-on-one if needed - RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may meet one-on-one during Kim's visit to Russia, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday, adding that the two countries' delegations would hold talks.

The Kremlin said earlier that Kim would arrive "in the coming days" at the invitation of Putin who is attending a conference in Russia's Far East, close to the border with North Korea.

