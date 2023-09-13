Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting on Sept 20

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be held on September 20, said an official on Wednesday.

The Council of Ministers will meet at 3 PM at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Velagapudi.

State Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy in an order said, ''The special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and the secretaries to the government of all the departments of the Secretariat are requested to send their proposals.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)