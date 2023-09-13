China, Venezuela upgrade ties to 'all-weather strategic partnership' -state media
China and Venezuela will elevate their ties to an "all weather strategic partnership", Chinese state media citied President Xi Jinping as saying in a meeting with Venezuela's president on Wednesday.
China is willing to consolidate and deepen cooperation with Venezuela in various fields, Xi told President Nicolas Maduro in Beijing.
