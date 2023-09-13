Union Cabinet passes resolution to congratulate PM Modi on G20 Summit success

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur also said the prime minister has emerged as a ''man of global alliances'', referring to the launch of Global Biofuels Alliance after earlier successes related to International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Briefing media after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, Thakur said the resolution relate to G20 Summit was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was passed unanimously.

The Cabinet noted the successful hosting of the G20 Summit was a matter of great pride for the entire country with several initiatives proposed by Prime Minister Modi such as the launch of Global Biofuels Alliance and the inclusion of African Union in the bloc being adopted with a consensus, the minister said. ''The G20 Summit in Delhi was held successfully under the leadership of PM Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a resolution congratulating the prime minister on behalf of the entire country for the success of the summit. The successful hosting of G20 Summit is a symbol of Prime Minister's efficient leadership and strong will and it is being talked about in the entire world,'' he said.

Thakur said the adoption of the Leaders' Declaration also proved that India is playing a key role in global agenda-setting and its leadership gets credit for that. ''India has always talked about making the G20 an inclusive forum and the inclusion of African Union proves that. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is also a big success and so is the Global Biofuels Alliance, which was an idea mooted by the prime minister,'' he added.

''The Cabinet passed the resolution unanimously, while congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Modi for the huge success of G20 Summit,'' the minister said.

Asked about the opposition parties' criticism that what would the country's small farmers and other citizens get from the success of G20 Summit, Thakur said, ''Small farmers also benefit when millets are talked about across the world.'' ''Will our farmers not benefit from bifuels alliance, will our small traders and farmers not benefit from the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor?,'' he asked.

