Canada PM Trudeau dismisses talk of stepping down, says much work to do

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:42 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday brushed aside the idea that he might step down amid poor polling numbers, saying he still had plenty of work to do.

Trudeau, asked whether he might quit, told reporters in London, Ontario the next election was two years away. Although his Liberals have a deal with the smaller New Democrats that will allow them to govern until October 2025, the deal is non-binding, and could collapse earlier.

Polls show that after nine years in power, the Liberals are badly trailing the official opposition Conservatives.

