Left Menu

Maratha quota: Team visits Hyderabad to study Nizam-era documents related to Kunbi community

A team of current and retired officials of the Maharashtra government and language experts is visiting Hyderabad to look for Nizam-era documents related to the Kunbi community living in the Marathwada region, an official said on Thursday.Faced with renewed demand for a quota for the Maratha community, the Maharashtra government has decided to give Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas whose ancestors were described as Kunbi in Nizam-era documents.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:31 IST
Maratha quota: Team visits Hyderabad to study Nizam-era documents related to Kunbi community
  • Country:
  • India

A team of current and retired officials of the Maharashtra government and language experts is visiting Hyderabad to look for Nizam-era documents related to the Kunbi community living in the Marathwada region, an official said on Thursday.

Faced with renewed demand for a quota for the Maratha community, the Maharashtra government has decided to give Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas whose ancestors were described as Kunbi in Nizam-era documents. It will allow the Marathas from the Marathwada region to avail of quota benefits as the Kunbis fall in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) group. The Marathwada region of Maharashtra, comprising eight district, was part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state until 1948.

The government team, which left on Wednesday, is expected to submit a report before a cabinet meeting scheduled here for September 16, but can extend the stay in Hyderabad if necessary, an official from the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office told PTI. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike on the seventeenth day on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jarange had demanded that the members of the Maratha community be given the Kunbi caste certificate without having to produce any documentary evidence.

''The team will check Nizam-era records, find out the exact population of Kunbis in the Nizam state and also look for house-wise lists and census data,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023