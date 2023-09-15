Left Menu

T'gana CM KCR writes to PM Modi seeking passage of women's quota bill in spl Parliament session

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:57 IST
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass the women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

In a separate letter to the PM, Rao, the president of ruling BRS, also sought the Centre to initiate the necessary legislative process for providing 33 per cent quota for OBCs in Parliament and state Legislatures.

A meeting of the BRS parliamentary party here, presided by KCR, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

