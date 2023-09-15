HP's law and order worsened under Cong rule: Jairam Thakur on parading of woman with blackened face

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur on Friday slammed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government after a woman was paraded in the state with her hair cut and face blackened, alleging that the law-and-order situation has worsened since the Congress came to power.

Condemning the incident, the former chief minister and senior BJP leader demanded the ''strictest punishment'' for the perpetrators of the crime. The state police must provide protection to the victim, he said.

''Such an incident never happened in Himachal Pradesh. This incident which took place in the home district of Chief Minister Sukhu is a matter of shame for the entire Himachal Pradesh. The law and situation has worsened in the state over the past nine months," Thakur told PTI.

Five people have been booked for allegedly cutting the woman's hair and forcing her to parade with a blackened face in a village in Hamirpur district, police said on Friday. According to them, the woman's in-laws were behind the incident that happened on August 31.

''The incident raises questions on the police also. It took place some time ago but police have swung into action now only after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media,'' Thakur said.

''It's a matter of concern. The incident took place in the CM's home district. He must ensure a speedy probe into the incident and strictest action against the culprits,'' he added.

