"He is a diamond and we shaped him but...": Congress Digvijay Singh on Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Digvijay Singh took a pot-shot on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and said "he is a diamond and we shaped him." Digivijay Singh said "He is a diamond; he will shine if shaped. We shaped him, but after losing the last Lok Sabha elections he got demotivated. I also lost elections but the one who fights again after losing is the fighter, not the one who joins those against whom he lost. We had not expected that from Jyotiraditya Scindia. Now you can see what is happening with him, these BJP leaders are not going to give the respect that Congress gave to him."

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has declared its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the party's election in-charge for the state, informed on Thursday. As part of its first list, the ruling party has declared candidates for 39 Assembly seats.

Speaking to reporters at Umaria in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, Tomar said, "We have declared our candidates on 39 seats for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The candidates for the remaining seats will be named soon." In Madhya Pradesh's Bina, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of dividing the country in terms of culture while taking a dig at the Opposition, saying that there is a dearth of a leader in the alliance.

"At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an 'INDI' alliance. Some people are calling it a 'ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance'. They don't have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India's culture," PM Modi said. Urging voters to differentiate among the political parties on the work done by them, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects in Bina.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. However, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

