Biden to meet Brazil's Lula, Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Israel's Netanyahu next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will next week meet various world leaders including the presidents of five central Asian countries, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.
Biden will discuss a range of issues including climate change, the war in Ukraine and security, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday ahead of next week's world leaders meeting at the United Nations.
