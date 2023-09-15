Left Menu

White House: Biden to meet with Zelenskiy, more aid coming for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:22 IST
The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine at some point next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, while announcing that President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday at the White House.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Sullivan said.

