Corruption rampant in Puducherry, says former CM Narayanasamy

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Saturday alleged that corruption is rampant under the AINRC-BJP dispensation in Puducherry and also accused Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan of indulging in political activities.Addressing reporters at his residence, the former Puducherry chief minister claimed there has been corruption in the sanction of liquor shop licences.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:04 IST
Addressing reporters at his residence, the former Puducherry chief minister claimed there has been corruption in the sanction of liquor shop licences. ''During the previous Congress government, there were only 400 liquor shops and no fresh licences were issued. The number of shops has risen to 900. There is a close nexus between the liquor barons and a section of officials sanctioning the licences,'' Narayanasamy said. The former chief minister said licences have been issued to set up liquor shops near temples and schools, posing a threat to law and order.

Narayanasamy also alleged that there has been ''active patronage of corruption by a section of ministers''.

Charging Soundararajan of ''indulging in political activities'', Narayanasamy said the Lt Governor is using her office as the BJP's headquarters. ''It is really a matter of concern that Soundararajan is making comments, criticising the government in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on various issues,'' he said.

