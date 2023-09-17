“No power in the world…”: Rajnath Singh attacks INDIA over Sanatan row

Amid the firestorm of protest over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana, which was echoed by Congress's Priyank Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed their remarks as "unfortunate", adding that Sanatan Dharma was eternal and no power in the world could destroy it. Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed.

To that, the Defence Minister said on Saturday, "The remarks are very unfortunate. Our Santan Dharma carries the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is a family. You will have seen your mothers and sisters setting aside a tiny portion of ground wheat (atta) or flour for a passing ant to feed on when they are kneading the dough in the kitchen. This is what our Sanatan Dharma teaches. It has been passed down through generations and is eternal. No power in the world can destroy it." Earlier, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, took a swipe at the Opposition bloc — the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — amid the furore around the DMK leader's Sanatan rant, saying that it spreads the message of love across the world.

Addressing a public rally at Khargone, Chouhan said, "Our Opposition leaders are saying Sanatan should be eradicated. Sonia-ji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul-ji (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) should tell us when they will stop abusing our Sanatan culture." Taking a strong exception to Udhaynidhi's statement, BJP leaders and seers had earlier demanded that he take back his words and issue an apology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)