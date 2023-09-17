Left Menu

Patnaik in Delhi to attend funeral of elder sister Gita Mehta

She was 80.I am here due to the sad demise of my elder sister, who was a well-known author and filmmaker, Patnaik told reporters in the national capital.Official sources said the chief minister will return to Bhubaneswar on Monday after completion of Mehtas last rites. Mehtas funeral will take place after the arrival of her son Aditya, who stays abroad, they said.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:23 IST
Patnaik in Delhi to attend funeral of elder sister Gita Mehta
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday flew to New Delhi to attend the funeral of his elder sister and eminent author Gita Mehta, who passed away a day before.

Mehta died in Delhi on Saturday. She was 80.

“I am here due to the sad demise of my elder sister, who was a well-known author and filmmaker,” Patnaik told reporters in the national capital.

Official sources said the chief minister will return to Bhubaneswar on Monday after completion of Mehta’s last rites. Mehta’s funeral will take place after the arrival of her son Aditya, who stays abroad, they said. Her body has been kept at Patnaik’s residence on APJ Abdul Kalam Marg.

Mehta penned several books, including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leaders of different political parties paid condolences to the departed soul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023