Yogi Adityanath Leads Iconic Holi Procession in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will lead the traditional Holi procession in Gorakhpur, marking the return of this decades-old celebration. Initiated in 1944, the procession is a key cultural event, led by Adityanath in his role as Gorakshpeethadhishwar, continuing after a hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:29 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to lead the historic Holi procession of Lord Narasimha in Gorakhpur this Wednesday, according to a government statement.

The procession, organized by the Shri Holikotsav Committee and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, resumes after a pandemic-induced hiatus, maintaining a tradition that dates back to 1944. Adityanath, serving as the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, will carry forward this cultural legacy.

The five-kilometer procession, coordinated by RSS volunteers, will begin at the Gorakhnath Temple with a ceremonial tilak, symbolizing the vibrant celebration of Holi.

