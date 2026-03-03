Yogi Adityanath Leads Iconic Holi Procession in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to lead the historic Holi procession of Lord Narasimha in Gorakhpur this Wednesday, according to a government statement.

The procession, organized by the Shri Holikotsav Committee and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, resumes after a pandemic-induced hiatus, maintaining a tradition that dates back to 1944. Adityanath, serving as the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, will carry forward this cultural legacy.

The five-kilometer procession, coordinated by RSS volunteers, will begin at the Gorakhnath Temple with a ceremonial tilak, symbolizing the vibrant celebration of Holi.