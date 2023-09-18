TMC MP Derek O'Brien says mic turned off before time in RS

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien on Monday said his microphone was turned off suddenly in middle of speech during the discussion on 75 years of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, and the House was adjourned.OBrien was speaking in the upper house during the discussion Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings, when he said his mic was turned off before the time given to him ended.What happened in the Old Parliament building today was sad.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday said his microphone was turned off suddenly in middle of speech during the discussion on 75 years of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, and the House was adjourned.

O'Brien was speaking in the upper house during the discussion 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings,' when he said his mic was turned off before the time given to him ended.

''What happened in the Old Parliament building today was sad. I was the last speaker today from the Opposition, my party Trinamool Congress was given 18 minutes to speak. Then I was told I would only get a chance to speak for 10 minutes. Suddenly at 10 minutes to six, in the middle of my speech, I was stopped and the House was adjourned,'' he told PTI after the adjournment.

''We are talking about 75 years of democracy, we should have such a day spoilt by censorship. I was not allowed to conclude my speech, so I have come here to the Gandhi statue to speak,'' he said. ''Give me my India where I can eat what I want, where I can speak in Parliament, where I can love who I want. Give me back my India where unity and diversity is not just an empty phrase but a belief, a way of life...'' he said.

''They have mocked and undermined Parliament and they did it again today,'' he said.

The TMC MP also raised questions over the agenda for the rest of the Special Session of Parliament, and said government has not shared any details with Opposition.

