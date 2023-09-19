Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta welcome govt's decision to introduce women's reservation bill

Ranaut and Gupta attended the special session as women invitees during the introduction of the womens reservation bill.Ranaut praised the government for making the womens reservation bill a priority.It is a historic day for the country.

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's move to introduce the long-pending women's reservation bill, terming it a ''historic day'' for India.

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, reviving a bill pending for 27 years on the first day in the new Parliament building here.

Ranaut and Gupta attended the ''special session'' as women invitees during the introduction of the women's reservation bill.

Ranaut praised the government for making the women's reservation bill a ''priority''.

''It is a historic day for the country. Today, it was the first session (at the new) Parliament (building) and they could have discussed any issue and could have passed any bill, but they made women empowerment their priority. This is a big statement,'' the actor told PTI.

Listing the bill during the ongoing special Parliament session reflects the ''progress of the country'', said Gupta.

''We need to pay heed to the voice of women. We know what all problems we face (as women). This bill is all about 'mahila shakti' (women power). Modi ji has already done so much for women... (Initiatives like) 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' are one of them. This (women's reservation bill) is a new step towards that,'' she added.

The women's reservation bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and introduced in the Lower House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is therefore unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

