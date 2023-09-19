Left Menu

Scindia, Sonia sit next to each other at Parliament event

After some time, Scindia moved to sit near Gandhi as Kharge and Chowdhury left their seats to share the dais with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at the event.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress three years ago, on Tuesday was seen having an animated chat with former president of the party Sonia Gandhi and sitting next to her at a function held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. Gandhi was sitting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party's Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the front row when Scindia stopped by and spoke to them.

He then sat next to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. After some time, Scindia moved to sit near Gandhi as Kharge and Chowdhury left their seats to share the dais with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at the event. Scindia had quit the Congress along with 22 MLAs, leading to fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020. Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha both had assembled in the Central Hall to participate in the event organised to commemorate the rich legacy of Parliament. Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, Kharge, Chowdhury and Goyal addressed parliamentarians at the event.

In her address, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, who has served as minister for women and child development in the past, said she is proud to be part of the moment when the government will be giving women ''an equal share in the future of India''.

''I am as surprised as you are, seeing me here,'' she said in her opening remarks at the event.

