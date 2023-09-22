Left Menu

Kamal Haasan backs Udhayanidhi Stalin, says minister being 'hounded' for remark on Sanatana Dharma

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is being hounded for his remark on Sanatana Dharma. Neither the ruling DMK nor any other party can claim that Periyar belongs only to them the entire state of Tamil Nadu should celebrate him as their leader, he said, adding that he himself has been one among those who honour Periyar.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday said DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is being ''hounded'' for his remark on Sanatana Dharma. Addressing a party meet here, Haasan, without naming Udhayanidhi, the BJP or any other outfit, said a ''young child'' is being targeted today as he had spoken about Sanatana Dharma.

Indicating that there is nothing new about the minister's remark on Sanatana Dharma, the actor implied that several leaders of the Dravidian movement such as Udhayanidhi's grandfather and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi have also spoken about it in the past. Haasan said the extent of reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's anger against social ills can be understood from the leader's life. He said people like himself understood the word 'Sanatana' only due to Periyar.

Though Periyar had been the administrator of a temple and had even performed puja while in Kashi, he gave up all that and dedicated his entire life in the service of people, Haasan said. Neither the ruling DMK nor any other party can claim that Periyar belongs only to them; the entire state of Tamil Nadu should celebrate him as their leader, he said, adding that he himself has been one among those who honour Periyar. Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said the BJP regime may attempt to even advance it according to their convenience.

