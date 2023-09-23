Left Menu

Cong appoints Gopal Chettri as president of its Sikkim unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 00:39 IST
Cong appoints Gopal Chettri as president of its Sikkim unit
The Congress on Friday appointed Gopal Chettri as the president of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Chettri as the chief of the party's Sikkim unit and also set up a political affairs committee in the state, according to a statement. The six-member political affairs committee comprises AICC in-charge of state Ajoy Kumar, Ranajit Mukherjee, Gopal Chettri, Snumit Targein, Karma Tashi Bhutia and Kamal Lepcha.

