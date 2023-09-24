Left Menu

Former President Jimmy Carter rides through Georgia peanut fest

Carter, 98, and his wife were driven through the former president's hometown Plains on Saturday to attend its annual peanut festival. Carter, a one-term Democrat who left office in 1981, has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in U.S. history. In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain, although he had responded well to treatment he received.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter made an outing on Saturday to view a festival in Georgia, the Carter Center said in a tweet.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain, although he had responded well to treatment he received. The Carter Center announced in February that he would receive hospice care and "spend his remaining time at home with his family" instead of seeing additional medical intervention.

