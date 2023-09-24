Left Menu

We will stop schemes breeding corruption after returning to power in MP: Kamal Nath

The Congress will stop those schemes launched by the BJP that breed corruption after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, said partys state president Kamal Nath on Sunday, a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused him of discontinuing welfare programmes.Nath was MPs chief minister between 2018 and 2020. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed state are due in November.We are going to stop the schemes launched by the BJP that are breeding corruption.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-09-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 19:15 IST
We will stop schemes breeding corruption after returning to power in MP: Kamal Nath
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will stop those schemes launched by the BJP that breed corruption after returning to power in Madhya Pradesh, said party's state president Kamal Nath on Sunday, a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused him of discontinuing welfare programmes.

Nath was MP's chief minister between 2018 and 2020. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed state are due in November.

"We are going to stop the schemes (launched by the BJP) that are breeding corruption. We did that in the past," Nath told reporters here.

He said the 'Sambal' scheme was beset with graft. "We plugged the loopholes in it and rechristened it as 'Naya Savera' (new dawn)," he said.

CM Chouhan on Saturday told the media here that Nath had stopped many welfare schemes meant for the poor and even tribal women during his tenure between December 2018 and March 2020.

Nath said he didn't stop the scheme offering 100 units of electricity for Rs 100.

The Congress has made corruption a major plank to target the Chouhan government ahead of the assembly polls. Its campaign is woven around the allegation that a "50 per cent commission" system prevails in MP. During his time, Nath said, beneficiaries were asked to bring proof and documents for availing schemes instead of "bribes and commission", asserting that his party would thoroughly examine schemes that beget graft.

Asked about the Congress' list of candidates for the state polls, the former Union minister said that a meeting in that connection would be held in Delhi on Monday.

He said more than 4,000 people have sought party tickets for the 230 assembly seats in MP. "None of them will say I am going to lose the elections," Nath said, adding that a ticket aspirant's bearing nowadays can be gauged from social media, emails and surveys.

Nath said his party will send signals to potential candidates to get down to work in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023