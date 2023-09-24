BJP MP's allegations 'baseless', narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday alleged that after his ''verbal lynching'' in Lok Sabha a narrative was being set for ''lynching'' him outside the House, as he hit back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing him of making ''unsavoury'' remarks to instigate ruling party MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lok Sabha on Thursday have sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Dubey had on Saturday written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to also probe the alleged ''unsavoury'' conduct and remarks of Ali.

In the letter to Birla, Dubey had alleged that Ali made ''highly objectionable and blasphemous'' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had provoked Bidhuri.

Reacting to Dubey's allegations, Ali said, ''I have seen Nishikant Dubey's letter. My verbal lynching was done inside the House and now this is a narrative to get me lynched outside the House.'' ''I would request the Speaker to investigate this baseless allegation. This baseless allegation makes a case for breach of privilege against Nishikant Dubey,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Dubey on Sunday reiterated his condemnation of Bidhuri's comments, saying any civilised society will not accept it, but claimed that Ali was a repeat offender and all evidence of his ''misconduct'' in the House will now come into the open.

He also claimed that Ali was planning to join the Congress and both were trying to make an issue. It was a ''conspiracy'' to project that the ''minorities are not safe'' in the country, the BJP MP alleged.

In a post on X, Ali said, ''As the principle of 'Res ipsa loquitur' says 'the thing speaks for itself', the claims of Sh @nishikant_dubey have no basis. What has happened is a blot and absolutely undeniable. Fictionalising the events and playing with the facts will not work this time.'' He had on Saturday alleged that some BJP leaders are pushing this narrative that he instigated Bidhuri.

''Truth is that I tried to protect the prime minister's dignity and urged the Chair to expunge from the House's records highly objectionable words used about Modi ji,'' he said, posting a short video of the BJP MP citing derogatory words used by rivals for the prime minister before abusing the BSP member.

Ali repeated the allegation on Sunday.

''It is on record that Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory words about the PM and instead Nishikant Dubey is accusing me of it,'' he said.

The real face of the BJP has been exposed, he claimed.

''What their workers do on the streets, they have now shown what their thinking is in Parliament,'' he said, slamming the BJP.

''Even people from Ramesh Bidhuri's constituency are coming and expressing regret that such a thing happened but the BJP is not feeling ashamed,'' he said.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the ruling party on the issue.

Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to the Speaker seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)