Left Menu

BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to culminate with PM Modi's rally in Jaipur on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a public rally in Jaipur, a culmination of a series of parivartan sankalp yatras taken out by the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan, a Union minister said.Women in large numbers will attend the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha to thank Modi for the womens reservation bill, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:59 IST
BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra to culminate with PM Modi's rally in Jaipur on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a public rally in Jaipur, a culmination of a series of parivartan sankalp yatras taken out by the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan, a Union minister said.

Women in large numbers will attend the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' to thank Modi for the women's reservation bill, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday. He said 42 blocks have been set up at the venue of the rally and each block will be commanded by a woman who will oversee the arrangements there.

''PM Modi will arrive at the rally in an open jeep,'' Meghwal told reporters here.

Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan Prahlad Joshi oversaw the final preparations for the rally in Dadiya village. He said people are determined to remove Congress from power in the state where elections are due later this year.

''Our Parivartan Sankalp Yatra received tremendous support with large crowds attending the meetings,'' Joshi said, adding people from across the state will gather in Jaipur on Monday for Modi's rally.

The prime minister will also pay tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary in Dhankya village before addressing the public rally.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Gajendra Singh met former chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her residence. The meeting lasted for an hour, sources said.

The BJP's four parivartan yatras covered all the 200 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The first yatra was flagged off by party president J P Nadda from Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur on September 2, and the second by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur on September 3.

The third yatra was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4, and the fourth by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari from Gotamedi, Hanumangarh on September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023