PM Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 08:56 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004-14.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health.'' Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

