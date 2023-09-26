Left Menu

Speaker may be pressurised by Centre, BJP over decision on disqualification pleas against Sena MLAs: Ambadas Danve

Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said there may be pressure on assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar from the Centre or the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the decision on the disqualification petitions against Shiv Sena MLAs. The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become the chief minister with support from the BJP after unseating the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday said there may be pressure on assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar from the Centre or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the decision on the disqualification petitions against Shiv Sena MLAs. The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become the chief minister with support from the BJP after unseating the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had filed disqualification petitions against Shinde and MLAs supporting him, including some cabinet ministers.

After hearing arguments from the Sena factions led by Shinde and Thackeray on Monday, Narwekar decided to conduct an official hearing on the disqualification petitions against the MLAs of the Shinde group on October 13. Addressing a press conference here, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Danve said, ''The speaker is wasting time. We feel that there may be pressure on him from the Centre or the BJP. He is taking time in everything. I want to say once again that justice delayed is justice denied.'' The Sena (UBT) leader went on to blame the local political leadership for the flood-like situation in Nagpur due to heavy rains. Danve spoke to the media in Ravi Bhavan after visiting the flood-affected areas of the city. ''Nagpur is becoming a concrete jungle and the basic infrastructure is being ignored. All the claim of work done in Nagpur is just to show off and people are not benefiting,'' he said.

The massive concretisation of roads has affected the environment and forced people to face a flood-like situation amid rains, he said. The district administration has been asked to increase the number of officials conducting the panchanamas so that all the affected houses are covered, Danve said.

