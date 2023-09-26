PM Modi to address public rallies in Telangana on Oct 1 and 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public rallies in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad on October 1 and 3 respectively, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy, also Union Minister, today visited Nizamabad to oversee the arrangements for the meeting, a release from BJP said.

PM Modi will be launching and laying foundation stones for several projects, it said.

The party aims to mobilize huge crowds for the meetings. Reddy pointed out that the Centre has given Rs 9 lakh crore to Telangana during the past nine years.

