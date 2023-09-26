Left Menu

Cong's Bajwa building castle in the air by issuing baseless statements: Maan

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday slammed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for claiming at least 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him, and said Bajwa is building castle in the air by issuing baseless statements. Partap Bajwa Bhajpa, you are speaking about the government elected by the people of Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:33 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday slammed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for claiming at least 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him, and said ''Bajwa is building castle in the air by issuing baseless statements''. ''These imaginative statements of Bajwa are inspired by his ambition to become the chief minister of the state,'' Mann said in a statement, accusing Bajwa of talking about ''toppling'' a democratically elected government.

If Bajwa is so daring then he must talk to his high command over the issue, he said. ''The Leader of opposition is living in a fool's paradise over the issue and is issuing baseless and irrational statements to mislead the people,'' said Mann.

Mann also wrote a post on X attacking the Congress leader. ''Partap Bajwa (Bhajpa), you are speaking about the government elected by the people of Punjab? I know that Congress killed your desire to become the chief minister.'' Congress leader Bajwa on Monday had said that Punjab was completely in debt. ''Lok Sabha polls are coming in seven to eight months. I appeal to all Punjabis to support us on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. I assure you that the AAP government will not last more than two months after their defeat in all 13 seats,'' Bajwa had said.

''At least 32 MLAs of the AAP government are in touch with me. We (Congress) have 18 seats. Some more efforts are needed and it will be done,'' he had said.

